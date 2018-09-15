Menu
Login
A bus broke down in Byron Bay. Image from Reif Hand? on Facebook.
A bus broke down in Byron Bay. Image from Reif Hand? on Facebook. Jasmine Burke
Offbeat

Is this the most inconvenient breakdown ever?

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Sep 2018 5:16 PM

BYRON Bay residents are having a laugh (or at least those who aren't road raging) about the inconvenient breakdown of a bus in the main street earlier today.

Just after 10.30 residents were warned to steer clear of Jonson St, with the bus blocking both lanes in Jonson St and Byron St intersection.

It got towed at about 12.20pm.

Residents on Byron Bay Community News Facebook page poked a bit of fun.

Matt Hunt said "If the roads aren't s**t enough, put a bus in the middle!".

Alexx McConnell said it was "classic".

Matthew Clarke wondered if perhaps the bus got stuck in a pothole.

Troy Williams said "what a sense of humour".

byron bay northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons.

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Emerald musician set to perform with top Australian country artists

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Local Partners