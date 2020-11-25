Menu
Annabelle Woods and Elisha Parker co-founded cattlesales.com.au in 2016, a platform enabling agents and sellers to advertise and market cattle to a vast audience. Picture: Contributed
Rural

Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
AN ONLINE agricultural platform that has revolutionised the way the Australian cattle industry connects has reached the final round in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Cattlesales.com.au was co-founded by Elisha Parker and Annabelle Woods in 2016 and has been named a finalist in the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award.

The website is Australia’s only online advertising platform solely for cattle and was created to enable agents and sellers to advertise and market cattle to a vast audience.

Mrs Parker, who lives in Clermont, said she and Mrs Woods were both humbled to be named finalists.

Elisha Parker said she was humbled to be named a finalist in the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award. Picture: Contributed
She said the most exciting part of the experience was being anonymously nominated by a user of the website.

“We get great feedback and results back form the platform, but it was nice someone went to the effort and thought the innovation of the website was deserving of a nomination,” she said.

“It was certainly exciting to know it was in the Agricultural Innovation category because we like to think the website and tools we have made are fairly innovative for the cattle industry and brought something new to the industry.”

Having both worked in the cattle industry for years, Mrs Parker and Mrs Woods, who lives in Normanton, identified a problem with advertising sale cattle in Australia.

“No platform existed to enable livestock agents and sellers to advertise and market cattle for sale via any sale point, so we had a website custom built to revolutionise the way the Australian cattle industry connects,” Mrs Parker said.

“We built a platform that offers the Australian cattle industry every marketing tool, technology and solution to advertise cattle nationwide quickly, conveniently and cost-effectively.

“The platform also allows buyers to find sale cattle on one central site and to even set alerts that do the work for them without a need to frequent the website.”

The platform has reached more than 10,600 followers on social media, with some listings reaching up to 2000 individual views in 48 hours.

Mrs Parker said if they were to win the award and take home the $2000 bursary, it would go towards further innovation of the website.

“There are some other tools we would like to add, as well as website expansion,” she said.

Winners will be announced at a free and live Online Awards Presentation on November 27.

