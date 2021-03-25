Isaac appoints new CEO to lead council’s economic recovery

Isaac Regional Council has appointed Jeff Stewart-Harris as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Isaac Regional Council has appointed its new Chief Executive Officer who has a creative, energetic and sustainable vision for the region’s future.

Jeff Stewart-Harris is to step into the role, following a nationwide hunt to succeed Gary Stevenson PSM.

Mr Stewart-Harris was among a “competitive field” of 23 applicants for the top job to lead the Isaac region into the challenging COVID-19 economic recovery phase.

Mayor Anne Baker made the announcement during the March ordinary meeting on Wednesday in front of councillors and members of the executive leadership team.

“I am very pleased to announce that council unanimously appointed Mr Stewart-Harris to this extremely important leadership role,” she said.

“During the interview process which included fellow councillors and I, Jeff presented a creative, energetic and sustainable vision for the Isaac region’s future and the role council will play in it.

“We were extremely impressed and without a doubt that he was the best candidate to lead us into the next chapter of our Isaac story.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and Gary Stevenson.

Mr Stewart-Harris has worked with council since January 2017 where he performed the role of Director Planning, Environment and Community Services.

Among other roles, Mr Stewart-Harris has completed seven years as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation, two years as Chief Executive Officer of Mackay Port Authority and four years as CEO of Mackay City Council.

“Jeff is a genuine manifestation of the Isaac region’s Pure People Power mantra and our vision statement – Helping to Energise the World – and importantly our core values,” Cr Baker said.

“He has strategically and tactically impacted the organisations and the communities he has served in so many ways with care, wisdom, inclusion and extraordinary skill.”

The recruitment process was part of an orderly transition plan initiated after Mr Stevenson advised council of his plans to step down by mid-2021.