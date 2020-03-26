Isaac candidates share their development plans

The Isaac Regional Council candidates for the 2020 elections are Vivienne Coleman, top left, Jennifer Ennis, Karen Hindle, Sandy Moffat, bottom left, and Nick Wheeler.

ASPIRING politicians have released their vision for the future of Isaac region.

The development agenda has been set by the five candidates battling over two divisions.

From telecommunications to mining to tourist kiosks, here’s how your candidates are looking to expand Isaac.

What do you think council can do to stimulate development in the region and what should the priorities be?

Candidates listed in alphabetical order

St Lawrence resident Vivienne Coleman has announced she will contest the division eight seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Vivienne Coleman

Division Eight- Independent

Local development and stimulation for our region relies on our push for more essential services and better communication (phone and internet) for our constituents. Our region is diverse and our agricultural, aquaculture, mining and tourism industries contribute to most of the employment and development we have to offer, supporting them is essential. I would encourage companies that have major stakeholder interest in the Isaac region, to support local business. IRC Tender policy encouraging our business stays within our Isaac communities encouraging employment and economic sustainability to the Division. Investigate State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Funding Agencies to work close with Isaac, encouraging new developments. Look at our communities that are built out and have no additional land for growth, advocate for land development both industrial and residential, encourage industry and families to move to our region.

Nebo resident Jennifer Ennis is running for the Division Eight seat on Isaac Regional Council in the 2020 elections.

Jennifer Ennis

Division Eight – Independent

It is important to take action now, and plan for where we want our communities to be in 20 to 30 years’ time through trusted engagement with ratepayers, local businesses, not-for-profit community groups, mining companies and landholders.

I will as a councillor:

Prioritise sustainable projects.

Advocate for a local workforce, limit FIFO

Support existing mining, mining services and rail industries to be more efficient, care for communities and fulfil end-of-life obligations

Support renewable energy projects

Promote tourism

Support agricultural businesses to diversify

Upgrade community facilities and infrastructure to attract sporting events such as 4WD championships, Rodeos and Horse-sport events

Carmila Beach resident Karen Hindle is running for the Division Eight seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Karen Hindle

Division Eight – Independent

We should be looking at sustainable development and there may be scope to discount Development contributions and charges. It may see people with approved developments bring them forward, while prompting those considering a development to act sooner. A policy with a generous incentive cannot be applied indefinitely, but it may encourage people to take advantage of this opportunity sooner, which will boost the Region’s economy.

Dysart resident and Java Joes coffee house owner Sandy Moffat is challenging the division two seat of Isaac Regional Council.

Sandy Moffat

Division Two – Independent

Stimulate and encourage industrial and tourism development in the smaller communities to help make their economy stronger. These will provide opportunities for small businesses to be created and provide employment for local people. It will also encourage larger companies to base their people locally instead of outsourcing their work. The smaller communities need to be a priority as they are often overlooked for the bigger hubs.

Dysart resident Nick Wheeler is campaigning to retain his division two seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Nick Wheeler

Division Two – Independent

Coal prices generally dictate mining development in the region. What we can do as a council is to work closely with the Co-ordinator General’s department that conditions new mine approvals and also mining companies to make sure projects benefit the communities around them. The priority should be new mine, new impact, new investment, in housing to attract people into our communities. I also believe that every large business in Isaac should have a local buy policy and lobbied hard to improve our council’s. Our team is currently working on a fresh local buy program to market across the Isaac that I think could make a huge difference to small to medium businesses. I’m looking forward to the roll out over the coming months.