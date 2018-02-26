Isaac kerbside collection

Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds experienced over Tuesday night.

THE aftermath of the storm that tore through Isaac has left a great mess of fallen trees, debris and rubble for many residents and businesses.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said as the focus moved from response to recovery, attention had now turned to working with residents on green waste clean-up.

Kerbside collection will be undertaken by the council in Moranbah for green waste, limited to vegetation from houses and footpath. Trees, were required to be disposed of by residents.

"We are encouraging people to be self-sufficient and, where they are able, clean up their property and transport their own green waste to the Moranbah Resource Recovery Centre,” Cr Baker said.

"But for those who can't ... I'm asking residents to work with us to clean up the town by stacking the green waste from their properties on the kerbside by Tuesday night for a pick-up from Wednesday.”

For more information about what can go into the green waste kerbside collection, please call the Isaac Council on 1300472227.