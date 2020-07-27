Isaac mayor in ‘full support’ of FIFO border block

CHANGES to border restrictions for mining FIFO workers have the full support of Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who said she accepted any necessary protocols.

It comes after Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said workers in NSW COVID-19 hot spots would be blocked from flying into Queensland amid fears of an imminent second wave in Sydney.

The majority of Queensland’s interstate FIFO workers recognised as “critical” live in NSW.

Cr Baker said the high proportion of non-resident workers were a “challenge” for the mining region.

“If there is a need for the government to change the border arrangements, then so be it, they will have our full support,” she said.

“In terms of the mining industry, it has worked completely through COVID-19, thankfully so, because they will take the country out of the recession.

“Our risk has not changed – from my perspective – from day one.

“We need to remain vigilant, the industry needs to continue, but protocols must remain.”

FIFO mining workers arrive at an airport terminal.

Last week, Mr Macfarlane said Queensland’s resources sector had strictly adhered to the advice of the State’s Chief Health Officer and implemented further safety measures.

“Part of the screening process for interstate FIFO workers are company-specific health plans where workers are asked if they live in a COVID-19 hotspot,” he said.

“If they answer ‘yes’, the worker is unable to fly to Queensland.”

From 1am today, NSW’s Fairfield City Local Government Area was declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

The tightening of restrictions means people who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot within the past 14 days will no longer be able to quarantine in Queensland and will be turned away at the border.

See the full list of declared hotspots here.