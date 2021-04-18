Isaac region to get $1.5m telecommunications upgrade

People living and working in Isaac LGA can now look forward to new and improved telecommunications services under the government’s Regional Connectivity Program

Isaac community members can look forward to $1.5m in new and improved telecommunications services.

The move is part of a $90m government program delivering 81 place-based solutions to digital connectivity issues in regional areas via a range of mobile and broadband services.

The Isaac project will boost connectivity by fixed wireless network comprising four new 45m towers and two co-locations in the Isaac local government area.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Isaac project would provide people with access to improved broadband services and data.

The improved services are part of the Regional Connectivity Program.

“It is funding of nearly $1.5m under the scheme,” Ms Landry said.

She added improved connectivity would support agricultural productivity by enabling the uptake of Agtech and decision agriculture in a significant livestock and crop growing region, including to a new Signature Beef processing plant, which would create new jobs.

“This will help keep our businesses connected, our families stay in touch and mean we can better access health, education and online services on the go,” she said.

Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts minister Paul Fletcher said the Regional Connectivity Program provided targeted upgrades to connectivity in regional areas that need it the most.

Federal Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the government was listening to the digital needs of regional communities and businesses and had used the RCP to design and deliver place-based solutions that solved rural connectivity issues.

