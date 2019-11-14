Isaac Regional Council addresses air quality concerns

COMMUNITY concerns surrounding air quality in the Bowen Basin’s largest mining town have been addressed when Isaac Regional Council met with state agency delegates.

Air quality in Moranbah and other Isaac towns is largely influenced by dust generated from mining and quarry operations.

Council outlined four actions from a recent meeting with the Department of Environment and Science to take heed of town-based data and take all necessary steps to address the community’s concerns.

Mayor Anne Baker said there was an absolute need for precautionary and necessary steps to mitigate, manage and monitor the dust levels to meet community expectations.

“We’ve written to the Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch met with the department and there is movement and we are continuing to follow up with the relevant authority on the dust issue.

“Council will continue to work with the responsible authority for monitoring and enforcing environmental compliance at mines and quarries,” Mayor Baker said.

“This is an issue that will not go away. It is one that is front of the community’s mind and also of Council.

“We know there is a need to upgrade dust monitoring infrastructure in our region, however we would like to know what this looks like in the responsible authority’s future plans and processes for the Isaac.

“Another point we raised was the absolute need to inform the communities on dust monitoring compliance.

“Also, there is a need to review how data can be easily accessible to all in the Isaac.

“The final action we discussed was around the need for independent ongoing reading and management of the data.”

Mayor Baker said Council officers were investigating options to provide the community with additional information about the composition of dust in resource-rich Isaac communities.

“We recognise it’s the state’s responsibility and Council would like to provide the community some reassurance in relation to this ongoing dust issue,” she said.

“As a community we are very mindful of the impacts of certain types of dust and particulate matter on people’s health and wellbeing.”