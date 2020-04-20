Isaac summons COVID-19 disaster management group

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said a “stand up” order was given to the Local Disaster Management Group in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said a “stand up” order was given to the Local Disaster Management Group in response to the coronavirus crisis.

DISASTER management teams are on high alert in the Isaac region as coronavirus spreads across Queensland.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said a “stand up” order was given to the Local Disaster Management Group in response to the crisis.

As the group’s chair, Cr Baker said the extraordinary move was to support health authorities in managing the virus’ spread.

She said the disaster management group has set up a co-ordination centre to help the community, manage resources and distribute public information.

‘Excited’ new councillor forced to postpone promise

Dysart photographer captures ‘kindness pandemic’

Council to pay back rates to clear water woes

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

To date there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Isaac Region, but Cr Baker said it was pivotal to respond to the threat.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19 virus it is essential to keep up to date with the latest advice,” she said.

Residents, businesses and industries can access resources from the co-ordination centre by phoning 1300 133 773.

For the latest coronavirus news, click here