Isaac takes centre stage

Mayor Anne Baker and QMF Artistic Director Katie Noonan at the community launch of The Power Within. Photo: Amanda Blines

IT WILL be a show like no other, a large-scale community performance written for - and with - the people of Isaac, with award-winning musical and creative talent at the helm.

In a musical spectacular uniting hundreds of locals, the Queensland Music Festival will celebrate the talent, diversity and resilience of the region in musical The Power Within.

The musical, to be performed at free concerts in July, tells the story of discovering an abundant supply of music under the ground and a town being built to mine the natural resource.

A historic flood threatens to destroy everything and the citizens must come together again to recapture their spirit and reveal the true meaning of co-operation and kinship.

The outdoor show will star more than 250 locals, including school students, town choirs, instrumentalists, featured vocalists, dance groups and horse riders, all set against an inventive industrial backdrop.

For 18 months, locals have worked alongside a world- class creative team, which includes writer and director David Burton, creative producer Marguerite Pepper and QMF artistic director Katie Noonan.

Ms Noonan said the musical had given Isaac locals a chance to "observe their own resilience, reflect on the importance of family and their hopes for the future through self-empowerment”.

"The region has a rich and varied history and the community has an amazing collection of stories to tell,” Ms Noonan said.

"At the heart of this project is the youth of the Isaac region and giving them the opportunity to unite and shine.

"A huge focus is to promote well-being by helping young people develop skills, build confidence and create a better connection to self, peers and the place they call home.

"The potential outcomes and benefits of this project are inestimable.

"There is an incredible amount of talent waiting to be seen and heard in the Isaac region. In fact, we decided early on in the project to dedicate more resources towards building on the strengths of the community rather than bringing in a headline artist.

"The event addresses important social and economic themes such as mental health, agricultural heartache and the complicated nature of mining, which we cannot turn a blind eye to, but it also highlights innumerable reasons to be hopeful and to celebrate.

"Taking centre stage are genuine, real and talented Queenslanders who have amazing stories to tell.”

The Power Within will be on July 28 and 29 at 6.30pm, at the Ted Rolfe oval, Moranbah.