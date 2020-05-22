Island’s attractions off limits despite restrictions easing

Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

National Park facilities on Bribie Island will not reopen this weekend despite the opening of some other national parks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Day-use, toilet and shower facilities, all camping facilities, walking tracks accessible for four-wheel drive or boat, swimming holes and the Ocean Beach have been closed since late March.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) said these Bribie Island National Park and Recreation Area facilities and areas would stay closed until June 12 in line with Stage 2 of the Queensland Roadmap easing of restrictions.

"However, a final decision on the easing of these restrictions will be made by the Chief Health Officer," a DES spokeswoman said.

Walks accessible by two-wheel-drive vehicles such as Banksia Bicentennial bushwalks, Melaleuca Bicentennial bushwalks and Palm Grove Bicentennial bushwalks were not affected by the coronavirus closures.

Originally published as Island's attractions off limits despite COVID restrictions easing