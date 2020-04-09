Isolation nothing new for our hardworking farmers

WHILE life has been turned upside down for many of us, isolation is nothing new for Joel Bengtson.

The Beelbi Creek cattle farmer said life had not changed too much since regulations were put in place to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"Farmers were always pretty isolated in any case," he said.

Urban communities have had to quickly adjust to the restrictions, with many people having to work from home and ensure they remain 1.5m away from people when going into public spaces to buy essential goods or exercise.

But life on the farm is carrying on as usual - just with children in tow.

"When planning my day's work I have to think whether it's something the children could come along for. If so, they tag along to get out of the house," Mr Bengtson said.

He told the Chronicle stopping to look at goannas or eagles was really special for him and his children.

"I think we sometimes take where we live for granted," he said.

Mr Bengtson said his work was essential because he produced food for communities.

"For me, cattle sales would continue but there are restrictions in place to reduce the social element," he said.

"Unless you're buying or selling, there's no reason to be there," he said.

It is important for farmers to be aware of all the regulations implemented by authorities and to enforce them in their own circles.

He said smaller, rural communities would be hit hard by the pandemic should it reach them too.

"We have reduced the amount of trips we make into town and only do so when necessary," he explained.