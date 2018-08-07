Menu
Login
Nutella is hiring. Picture: Damien Meyer/AFP
Nutella is hiring. Picture: Damien Meyer/AFP
Food & Entertainment

Dream job: Nutella is hiring 60 taste testers

by Frank Chung
7th Aug 2018 10:01 AM

NUTELLA testers wanted - no experience required.

Italian chocolate-maker Ferrero is looking for 60 "sensory judges" to work for two hours, two days per week at its headquarters in Alba, northern Italy. It's the first time ever the company has brought in "non-professionals" to taste test its products.

"We are looking for people who would like to learn how to taste cocoa, hazelnut grains and other semifinished sweet products," Ferrero's research and development company, Soremartec Italia, said in a job listing last month.

Successful candidates will undertake a three-month paid training course starting in September to "tame" their sense of taste and smell and teach them to express themselves in words.

At the end of the course, 40 out of the 60 will be selected to form two panels for a "long-term" contract".

While the role is not new, Ferrero has only ever entrusted the task to internal employees, according to La Republica. Now it's looking for "regular consumers".

The job listing says the only requirements are no allergies and the ability to use a computer. Sign us up.

Related Items

editors picks ferrero food italy nutella taste tester

Top Stories

    How slowing down can help you improve eating habits

    How slowing down can help you improve eating habits

    News By giving our full attention to the experience of eating and drinking, we can increase our awareness of the internal feelings of hunger and satiety.

    New detective hits the Blackwater beat

    New detective hits the Blackwater beat

    News Senior Constable Sam Angus joins the Blackwater team.

    Sporting character

    Sporting character

    News Discover the history of the region.

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Local Partners