Italian student's memorable stay

FOR Italian exchange student Silvia Casati, Central Queensland was an ideal place to live during her recent student exchange with the World Education Program.

Hosted by the Gaskin family in Emerald, Silvia said her time in the Central Highlands allowed her to experience a different life.

"I've done so many things that I couldn't do in Italy, like going to the rodeo or waitressing at the school formal dinner,” she said.

"I have been in very close contact with Aussie animals, and I even touched kangaroos and held a koala.”

Living in Emerald also gave Silvia the chance to get to know "the real Australia”.

"I found beautiful people, very friendly, who deal with me as (though) they have always known me,” she said.

"Also, at school at Marist College I found myself very comfortable and happy with teachers and students around me. I had a very good time when I went kayaking at the dam, or the athletic carnival at school.

"I feel everything I've done was memorable.

"My trip (to) Cairns in September was memorable as I snorkelled on the Great Barrier Reef, I milked a cow.”

Most of all, Silvia believes her time in Emerald helped her grow personally and now hopes to visit again with her Italian family.