Itinerant Indian food comes to Emerald

STOPPING OFF: Raj moves through Central Queensland with his Indian restaurant on wheels.

ANYONE in Emerald with a hankering for Indian food has a mobile option to get their fill until the end of the working week.

Indian chef Raj, with his travelling Royal Kitchen On Wheels food van, is in Emerald until Friday evening.

Raj said he was moving in a circle around Roma, where he was baded, up to 600km away from the town.

He started the business in March 2018 after working as a mechanic.

"Cooking is my passion," he said. "That's the reason I changed from a mechanic to cooking.

"I'm going around 24 towns on the west side of Queensland. I normally go to the small towns."

Raj began the venture after people texted him saying there were no Indian restaurants in their towns.

The van on Hospital Road.

He said he stocked up on spices before his trips, but bought meat from town butchers when he arrived.

Raj said his food got good feedback "every time".

The owner of the Hospital Road block where Raj is parked, John Kirby, said the idea was "brilliant".

"For a young fella to get off his backside from Roma to drive around the rural towns, providing a service - what an entrepreneur," Mr Kirby said.

"It's more diverse from a cultural point of view: a smorgasbord of variety for a rural country town.

"This is what the country's built on. Go out and do it."

Find Raj at 3 Hospital Road for a made-to-order meal until Friday evening, after which the Royal Kitchen on Wheels will return to Emerald in five weeks.