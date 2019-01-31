It's a hole-in-one for the animals

COURSE OF ACTION: CQ Pet Rescue charity golf day will be held on February 9 at Emerald Golf Club.

COURSE OF ACTION: CQ Pet Rescue charity golf day will be held on February 9 at Emerald Golf Club. MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

ROUND up your team for a great day of golf while giving back to a great community organisation.

CQ Pet Rescue Inc is an animal rescue charity based in Emerald, which works with the local pound to foster and adopt abandoned and surrendered animals.

It runs solely on fundraising and adoption fees and is again hosting its annual charity golf day to raise funds to allow the team to continue their animal rescue work.

CQPR's Susan Consedine said all donations from the day would go towards the continuous veterinary bills.

"(The day will) cover the cost of veterinary expenses for the animals CQ Pet Rescue pulls out of the pounds and catteries,” she said.

"All animals receive full vaccinations, microchips, are desexed, are heartworm- tested and provided with heartworm prevention treatment.”

Held at Emerald Golf Club, the three-person ambrose is $75 a person and is open to all players, experienced or not.

"We really enjoy seeing how the community comes out for these days and has such a fantastic time, you can see how much everyone is enjoying themselves,” Ms Consedine said.

"The community has always been a huge supporter of CQ Pet Rescue and our animal rescue work and we hope there is a great turnout not only for our work but also to have a great day of golf.”

As well as plenty of prizes, there will be a multi-draw raffle, sausage sizzle, bar on the green and betting holes on the course.

Players can register with the pro shop or turn up on the day. Phone the pro shop on 4982 1793.

Ms Consedine would like to "specially thank Selwyn Nutley and Ace Edwards, who have put so much into this day, as well as Matt at the Pro Golf shop”.

"Selwyn and his team have organised 95 per cent of the day on behalf of CQPR - that man is an absolute treasure,” she said.

Join the fun

When: February 9

Time: Registration at 10am, shotgun start at 11am

Where: Emerald Golf Club

Cost: $75 a player