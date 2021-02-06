‘It’s about Jennifer’: MP asks public to support one another

UPDATE 1.40PM: "Wrap your arms around those people (who are hurting) and make it about Jennifer for today and the next couple of days," Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto has said.

The politician, who represents Ingham where Jennifer grew up, said people need to support her family and friends in this difficult time.

"Over the next couple of weeks, tune in to what is happening politically, because that's where we'll be able to make some sort of change," he said.

"But right now, my deepest condolences to the family and friends that have lost beautiful Jennifer."

Speaking to the media, former political candidate Julianne Wood said as soon as she heard about the horrific crash on Friday night, she knew it was time to stand up.

Overnight, the anti-crime advocate took to social media to rally the troops and hold the memorial for Jennifer.

She said time and time again the community has said "enough is enough".

"If we knew this was going to happen, it should have been fixed beforehand so it wasn't going to happen," Ms Wood said.

"Why wait for accidents to happen and then work on it."

Ms Wood said she was overwhelmed this morning.

"I'm proud of our community that you know that everyone has stood up and come out to show support."

UPDATE 12.40PM: "SHAME on them", Take Back Townsville leader Julianne Wood said in front of the hundreds that gathered to farewell a fatal crash victim.

The anti-crime advocate has called out Townsville's three local members for failing to turn up at a memorial for 22 year old Jennifer Board.

The young woman was killed in a fatal crash last night on Ross River Road.

Ms Wood, who ran for Katter's Australian Party at the state election, said the members should be there to listen to the community.

"Where are the three MPs," she said. "They're not here. Shame on them."

The crowd then followed, chanting "shame on them".

Ms Wood thanked people for coming to the memorial, saying she and the people cared.

'We've had enough, what else do we have to do," she said.

"A vote of no confidence? Kick these people out. It can be done, but we have to do it together."

Ms Wood's political tangent was interrupted when a woman in the crowd yelled "Can we make this about Jen please."

Julianne Wood speaks to the crowd.



INITIAL: HUNDREDS of people have turned out to honour the life of young motorbike rider, Jennifer Board.

The rumble of engines echoed along Ross River Rd as more than 100 riders donned orange on their memorial ride for the 22-year-old woman.

Many people laid flowers and messages for their fellow rider, killed in a stolen car crash on Friday night.

Mourners carried bright orange balloons and cried over her memorial site near Weir State School.

Two women hug at the memorial for Jennifer Board.

Scenes from the memorial for Jennifer Board.

Julianne Wood. Scenes from the memorial for Jennifer Board.

Hundreds of people have gathered to honour Jennifer Board .

Scenes from the memorial for Jennifer Board.

