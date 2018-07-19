It's about time: reducing diabetes risk

GET MOVING: Exercise burns excess glucose and helps insulin work more efficiently.

TOO many Australians are being diagnosed with diabetes.

What is more concerning is the estimated 250,000 to 500,000 people with undiagnosed diabetes whose bodies are struggling to keep things running against climbing blood glucose levels.

With National Diabetes Week this July, isn't it about time to have a chat to your GP about your risk?

Early detection and treatment are vital to ensure we minimise the negative side effects of this disease.

Diabetes occurs when the body progressively loses its ability to control blood glucose levels due to insufficient or ineffective insulin.

Insulin is responsible for moving the glucose from our bloodstream to our cells to be used for energy.

When this process breaks down, our blood glucose levels can skyrocket, leading to a range of health issues.

Frequent urination, fatigue, excessive thirst and unexplained weight loss or gain are all signs of high blood glucose levels.

Diabetes typically affects adults over the age of 45 but is increasingly seen in younger age groups.

Poor diets and physical inactivity along with genetics are contributing to this risk.

Because type two diabetes typically affects us at a later age, sometimes the signs can be missed as part of "getting older''.

It's important you speak with your GP and take a proactive approach to minimising your risk.

Thankfully, there are many ways we can help keep our blood glucose levels in check. Our diet is powerful medicine when it comes to many diseases and diabetes is no exception.

Choosing less processed, wholegrain carbohydrates over refined options is one way to reduce your risk.

Diabetes increases the risk of heart attacks by up to four times, so keeping your heart healthy is also important - choosing healthy fats over saturated fats helps this.

Movement is also key. Exercise helps burn the excess glucose away and helps our insulin work more efficiently. Any movement is good movement, so look for opportunities in your day to get some extra movement in.

Take the opportunity this National Diabetes Week to make some positive changes in your life to reduce your risk, and speak with your GP about your risk.

It's about time we detected diabetes earlier and saved lives.