‘It’s among us now’: Doctor’s dire virus warning

A BRISBANE GP has warned her clinic is already seeing multiple patients with suspected COVID-19 who cannot be tested, and are spreading the virus in the community.

Dr Amy Heales, a GP in Victoria Point, says she is concerned about community transmission in Brisbane's southeast, with the patients visiting local shops and gyms while contagious.

"All of the doctors at my work have seen patients who we suspect have COVID-19,'' Dr Heales said. "Lots of them have been to the shops, to the gym, other places, with symptoms and could have and likely have spread the virus. We cannot test them.''

Victoria Point GP Dr Amy Heales says multiple patients have presented to her clinic with suspected COVID-19. Picture: Supplied

The patients cannot be tested as they don't meet the strict criteria - showing symptoms and returning from overseas or being in contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days.

Their movements are not being traced, as public health only contacts confirmed cases.

"We cannot test for community spread at this stage,'' she said. "It is amongst us now so we can't be complacent.''

She said she was removing her child from childcare, ceasing family visits, stopping going to the gym and local coffee shops.

"I want you to do the same as me,'' she said. "This is not someone else's problem - this is ours. I work as a GP in the Redlands. My family live in the Redlands. I want them to live.''

The Courier-Mail revealed on Thursday doctors were facing aggressive demands for tests and medical certificates from patients.

Thirty eight new coronavirus cases were yesterday confirmed in Queensland, bringing the state total to 259.

Health Minister Steven Miles said most cases were concentrated in the state's southeast and among those who have recently returned from overseas.

People who are over 60 and have underlying health conditions have been told to pay particular attention to social distancing rules.

Originally published as 'It's among us now': Doctor's dire virus warning