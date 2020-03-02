Menu
Guests enjoy the 2019 Eat Street markets at Emerald Jockey Club.
News

IT’S BACK: Eat Street brings tastes of the world

Kristen Booth
2nd Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Eat Street markets are returning to the region, bringing food from around the world to the streets of Emerald.

More than 20 food vendors are expected to line up to offer delicious meals, desserts and drinks at the Emerald Jockey Club later this month.

Emerald Jockey Club secretary Kristy Peters said guests could expect a great night out with friends and family without the hassle of washing up.

“The best part is that you don’t have to clean it all up in the morning,” she said.

The event was first launched as a recreation of the popular Brisbane food market Eat Street and has turned into one of the Jockey Club’s biggest annual fundraisers.

This year the team are expecting food vendors from across the Central Highlands, Hervey Bay and Townsville to attend, ensuring guests have a wide variety of delicacies to choose from.

“We encourage people from nearby towns to come along and support the night,” Mrs Peters said.

“There will be old favourites, Dutch Proffertjes House and Fresh Thailicious Delights, but we are also very excited to this year welcome a stall called No Moo For You, which will cater to those with special dietary requirements.”

A Thermomix demonstration stand will also be among the stalls.

Local entertainer Tameaka Powell will be performing throughout the evening and a there will be a kids corner with Elite Jumping Castles, Bell’s Barnyard, Moulded by Kasey and mask face painting to ensure it’s a great night for the young ones.

“It is one of the few events in town where mum and dad can sit and have a meal and a few drinks while the kids are happily playing nearby,” Mrs Peters said.

“Bring your camp chair, grab a drink from one of the two bars when you grab your dinner and sit back and catch up with friends.”

The Eat Street markets will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 4-10pm. Entry costs $5, while children aged 12 and under enter for free.

community event eat street food markets emerald jockey club emerald things to do food festival fundraiser things to do whats on
