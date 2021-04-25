‘It’s beautiful’: Children out in numbers at Dawn Service

Lee, Haynze, Haven, Harmony and Hunter Wilson with the photograph of great grandfather Sapper Reginald Glover of the eighth field company Royal New Zealand Engineers, who fought in the North African and Italian campaigns in World War II. Hundreds of people lined the streets surrounding the Emerald Cenotaph for the 2021 Anzac Day dawn service.

Lee, Haynze, Haven, Harmony and Hunter Wilson with the photograph of great grandfather Sapper Reginald Glover of the eighth field company Royal New Zealand Engineers, who fought in the North African and Italian campaigns in World War II. Hundreds of people lined the streets surrounding the Emerald Cenotaph for the 2021 Anzac Day dawn service.

Hundreds of people lined the streets surrounding the Emerald cenotaph on Sunday morning, April 25, to commemorate soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Students, emergency services and veterans were among the crowd that paid its respects at the 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service at Emerald.

Dolores Wilson was one of many community members who has been attending the Emerald Anzac Day Dawn Service for about 30 years.

Hundreds of people lined the streets surrounding the Emerald Cenotaph for the 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Joined by her husband and four children, Mrs Wilson said it was incredible to see so many young people in attendance and getting involved each year.

“It’s beautiful to see all the children,” she said.

“To see the community pull together as well, it’s amazing and it’s getting bigger every year.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 10 and we’re going to try and do it every time we can.”

The family carried with them a photo of Mr Wilson’s grandfather, Sapper Reginald Glover of the eighth field company Royal New Zealand engineers, who fought in North Africa and Italy in World War II.

Lee, Haynze, Haven, Harmony and Hunter Wilson with the photograph of great grandfather Sapper Reginald Glover.

The children stood proudly with the photo of their great grandfather, remembering not only the Anzacs, but all Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

“My kids are learning about the Anzacs at school,” Mrs Wilson said.

“They enjoy coming to the parades and Dawn Service to pay their respects.

“It’s important they understand about everything that they’ve done for us.”

Veterans, students and emergency services were in attendance.

The Emerald ceremony was one of many Dawn Services being held across the Central Highlands, along with Anzac Day marches and main services.

Originally published as ‘It’s beautiful’: Children out in numbers at Dawn Service