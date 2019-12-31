Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
News

Dozens of turtle nests hatch at island

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Dec 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S regarded as Curtis Islands's "Turtle Man" and Trevor Turner has been a busy man in the past few weeks.

Twenty-five of the 112 nests on the island had produced hatchlings, and hundreds of newborn turtles had made their way to the sea during most evenings.

"It's been pretty normal and the hatchling season usually goes from late December to early April," Mr Turner said.

He said current figures did not give much hope for turtles to survive to adulthood.

"It's a one in 1500 chance of surviving from a hatchling to adulthood," he said.

Mr Turner suggested the best time to see hatchlings was at night during high tide.

"It all depends on the weather and is one of those things but there's a 15-30 minute window during which the hatchlings go from their nest to the sea." 

hatchlings north curtis island south curtis island turtle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        News Close to $10 billion worth of investments and developments have contributed to the growth of the region.

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...