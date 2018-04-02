Menu
EXODUS: Major delays across multiple Bruce Hwy gridlocks

Francesca Mcmackin
by

UPDATE 11.23AM: Motorists are now sitting in traffic on the Sunshine Motorway and Bruce Highway for about 40 minutes, as more pockets of congestion spark frustration for highway drivers. 

This morning's gridlock at Tanawha is growing, beginning in the Sunshine Motorway's westbound lanes and lasting well into the Bruce Highway's southbound lanes, a total distance of 5km.

The Sunshine Motorway interchange is heavily congested, with delays of 40 minutes for westbound motorway drivers.
The Sunshine Motorway interchange is heavily congested, with delays of 40 minutes for westbound motorway drivers. Google Maps

That gridlock has also slowed Bruce Highway southbound traffic for 7km approaching the interchange.

Southbound Bruce Highway traffic is now also congested between Bells Creek and Glass House Mountains, with a 12-minute delay, and Caboolture, with delays of a few minutes.

A new gridlock between Bells Creek and Beerburrum is growing fast.
A new gridlock between Bells Creek and Beerburrum is growing fast. Google Maps

BREAKING 10AM: Easter Monday traffic congestion has already sent the Bruce Highway into gridlock as holidaymakers leave the Sunshine Coast.

Since about 9.30am the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway interchange has ground to a halt, with delays of about 20 minutes for westbound drivers heading onto the highway's southbound lanes.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued an alert over the gridlock, with frustrations set to ramp up through today as the Book of Exodus plays out on major roads through the afternoon.

The Bruce Highway just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange yesterday, as Easter long weekend traffic clogged roads. Bruce Highway gridlock has already started today further north at Tanawha.
The Bruce Highway just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange yesterday, as Easter long weekend traffic clogged roads. Bruce Highway gridlock has already started today further north at Tanawha. Craig Warhurst

Yesterday motorists reported traffic between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane was bumper-to-bumper for long periods.

The Daily will bring further updates on traffic congestion today.

Topics:  bruce highway congestion easter long weekend highway holiday roads sunshine motorway tanawha traffic

The Sunshine Coast Daily

