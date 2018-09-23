'It's a disaster': the highs and lows of The Block hallways
THE Block's triple threat week has struck again, with one team coming unstuck.
All five teams were pushed to their limits as they rushed to complete three rooms - their laundries, hallways and powder rooms - and to make matters worse, a public holiday meant they had just four days to use power tools.
Kerrie and Spence continued their winning streak from kitchen week, scoring two more perfect 10s from the judges.
The couple was praised for the art gallery feel of their generous hallway, which finally added some much-needed personality to their apartment.
"There is nothing I love more than a hallway that looks like a gallery," Neale Whitaker said.
"What I love is the simplicity of the statement they're making."
The judges also couldn't fault their generous powder room and well-appointed powder room, which boasted a smart toilet.
"It's the space that every home needs but is so often neglected and overlooked. It's absolutely perfect," Whitaker said. "This is Kerrie and Spence's finest hour."
Despite several setbacks during the week, netballers Bianca and Carla bounced back to produce three stunning rooms.
The judges loved their use of artwork in the hallway, which added some quirkiness to their very corporate aesthetic.
"The lounge and dining areas were very contemporary and modern, but I feel like this hallway now adds that sense of quirkiness that the apartment didn't have," Shaynna Blaze said. "This is a stunning hallway."
Their laundry and powder rooms had high quality finishes and their high ceilings made the small spaces feel spacious.
"What wins it over for me is the height of the ceiling, that skylight and that mirror soaring off into infinity… it's a brilliant powder room," Whitaker said.
Norm and Jess finished middle of the pack yet again, but as far as the Queenslanders were concerned it was almost as good as a win.
They didn't start painting their 4m-high walls until the night before reveal after their plasterers took longer than expected, and weren't expecting to finish.
"The star in here is definitely the height of the ceilings and that's accentuated by the choice of pendant," Whitaker said.
It was the size of their laundry and orientation of their powder room which lost them points.
"I think it's a lovely looking laundry but in the context of the other laundries we judged today it's very small," Whitaker said.
"A lot of buyers at this price point could be expecting something more generous."
Courtney and Hans had the biggest of all the hallways and once again their quirky choice of artwork and accessories impressed the judges.
"If I thought the last hallway looked like a gallery, then this is like a museum," Whitaker said.
"There's something about this hallway that I really love. It's got a glamorous eccentricity about it that really appears to me. It's a bit kooky."
The hallway is so long they fit four large artworks, several sculptures and even a chair in the space.
Like in Jess and Norm's apartment, the judges questioned why the toilet in their powder room faced the dining table and suggested they change the door so that it opened towards the vanity.
Their laundry was functional, but lacked the pizzazz of apartments one and five.
The roller coaster continued for Hayden and Sara, who slipped back down to the bottom of the leader board after finishing second in kitchen week.
They were slammed by the judges for poor time management. Not only did they not finish their rooms, they ran out of time to clean.
"They get some things so right and some things so wrong," Whitaker said.
"These artworks are giving off this beautiful, rich, warm glow but then I look at this shelf it's a disaster. To me that looks like a garage sale.
"Overall it's a disaster... It's unacceptable to be delivering rooms like this in week seven."
This upcoming week the teams will renovate their second guest bedrooms and re-do rooms.
Week 7 room reveal scores
Kerrie and Spence: 29
Bianca and Carla: 27.5
Norm and Jess: 25
Courtney and Hans: 24
Hayden and Sara: 18