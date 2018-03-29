Menu
'It's give way': Girlfriend's alarm before fatal crash

Kosta Jim Janouris has been sentenced over the fatal crash at the New England Hwy and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe.
Kosta Jim Janouris has been sentenced over the fatal crash at the New England Hwy and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe. Liana Turner
John Weekes
by

IT STARTED as an act of kindness.

Kosta Jim Janouris went to collect his girlfriend and her mother after they'd been in a car accident.

But soon after, Janouris crashed his own car. And his girlfriend's mother Maria Jimenez was dead.

The crash happened when Janouris, then 23, failed to give way at the New England Highway and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe.

Brisbane District Court heard Janouris's girlfriend recalled passing the sign welcoming visitors to Stanthorpe.

To read the full details, view this story on the Toowoomba Chronicle.

Topics:  crash dangerous driving causing death give way maria jimenez new england highway stanthorpe wallangarra rd

Stanthorpe Border Post

