‘It’s gross’: Mouse mayhem hits Darling Downs

A plague of mice has descended on homes across the Darling Downs, causing widespread havoc and destruction.

Toowoomba pest control services have reported a surge in the number of rodent-related call outs, with towns on the edge of the city overrun by the critters.

Wyreema resident Lilli Braidwood started setting traps in her home in August.

She now catches anywhere from four to seven mice a night.

"At times you're watching TV and they'll scurry from under the cabinet to the fridge, which is gross," Ms Braidwood said.

"On the first night I caught two within five minutes of setting the traps - that's when I realised how bad it was.

"Some nights I feel like I can't sleep knowing there are mice around, it just feels so unhygienic."

HIDE AND SQUEAK: East Greenmount resident Katie Everingham said she catches dozens of mice a night in a tub she leaves in her feed shed. Photo: Katie Everingham.

Razor pest control owner operator Trevor Green said his rodent work had increased five fold in the past three months.

"I've not seen this much rodent activity for years," Mr Green said.

"I went to a job recently where they had gotten into a guy's car and had chewed his wires, he wasn't too impressed because the car wouldn't start."

University of Southern Queensland wildlife ecologist Benjamin Allen said food and weather conditions had created the "perfect recipe" for mice.

"Frosts and cold snaps can wipe them out but we're through winter now, so you've got to get on top of it yourself because nature isn't going to help," Dr Allen said.

"The real cost of things happens on farms, (mice) will harvest a good portion of the crops and when they're really bad they get stuck into the gear as well."

Dr Allen encouraged residents to act fast if they suspected a mouse issue.

"There are tools and services available," he said.

"I would also recommend residents go onto feralscan.org.au/mousealert/ to report a sighting, which helps to co-ordinate the national response."

