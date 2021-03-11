Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland mother-of-four broke down in tears as she faced court for the first time over a drink driving offence.

Krystal Ann Wilson, 37, who represented herself, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on March 10 to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Wilson, who had no traffic history, was stopped for a roadside breath test on Tropic Street, Clermont, at 6pm on February 14.

He said she returned a positive result and later recorded a Blood-Alcohol Content reading of .168, more than three times the legal limit.

The Clermont mother, who was accompanied by her husband, told the court she was extremely remorseful and had been walking to work since the offence occurred, and getting lifts where she could.

“[The suspension] is going to be hard, it’s hard for the kids,” she said.

While determining the penalty, Magistrate Robert Walker took into account that Wilson had no previous convictions, which he said was rare for someone of her age.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was not recorded.

clermont magistrates court clermont police cq crime drink driving charge driving uil magistrate robert walker
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ couple loses everything as home of 23 years burns down

        Premium Content CQ couple loses everything as home of 23 years burns down

        News The couple has volunteered at Clermont community groups for more than two decades.

        Quarantine dilemma looms for Gladstone as ship approaches

        Premium Content Quarantine dilemma looms for Gladstone as ship approaches

        News Gladstone’s designated seafarers quarantine hotel ceased with government review...

        Labor heads to Qld coal country to woo back voters

        Premium Content Labor heads to Qld coal country to woo back voters

        Politics Chris Bowen heading to Queensland coal country to win back voters

        Fears $1bn CQ mega mine could leave behind huge mine pits

        Premium Content Fears $1bn CQ mega mine could leave behind huge mine pits

        Environment Concerns were raised behind the scenes about the project’s impact on surrounding...