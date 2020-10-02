Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400 plane, logo on tail. NZ / Aviation / Aircraft / Airline
Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400 plane, logo on tail. NZ / Aviation / Aircraft / Airline
News

It’s official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

by Michael Wray
2nd Oct 2020 1:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand will create a limited travel bubble after final details were hammered out this morning.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed a deal has been sealed with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to reveal more details soon.

It will reportedly only operate one-way initially, meaning New Zealanders will be able to travel to Australia without having to quarantine on arrival but Australians will not be able to travel to New Zealand.

The travel bubble will likely commence in around two weeks, with 7 News reporting

Community Newsletter SignUp

initial travel will be into NSW and the NT.

Mr Morrison has previously foreshadowed that the bubble would only include states with open borders such as New South Wales and South Australia.

Queensland is unlikely to be included until it relaxes border restrictions.

Originally published as It's official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

More Stories

covid-19 lockdown new zealand politics travel bubble travel tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ towns increase water restrictions as dam levels drop

        Premium Content CQ towns increase water restrictions as dam levels drop

        News Find out how the change will affect your water usage.

        There’s no doubt we are on Labor’s radar this election

        Premium Content There’s no doubt we are on Labor’s radar this election

        Opinion It shouldn’t take an election for red-tape reforms in the mining industry but it...

        Moranbah man flown to Mackay after serious assault

        Premium Content Moranbah man flown to Mackay after serious assault

        Crime Detectives want to speak with the driver of the red ute after a Moranbah man, 47...

        LNP’S $16.5m promise to replace ‘dangerous’ CQ bridge

        Premium Content LNP’S $16.5m promise to replace ‘dangerous’ CQ bridge

        Politics It is estimated the closure of the bridge costs the mining industry more than $12...