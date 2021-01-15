Ex’s knife assault on mother as she shielded son

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he tried to stab his ex to death while she shielded their son from his vicious attack.

A Brisbane father who tried to stab his ex-partner to death while she used her body to shield their infant son from the frenzied attack has been jailed for 10 years.

The boy, aged two-and-a-half, still suffers night terrors and is afraid of loud noises after his father smashed into the boy's bedroom and tried to stab his ex-partner to death, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told.

In a spinechilling Triple-0 recording played to court, the man can be heard telling his ex "it's too late" while their son repeatedly cries "Mummy, Mummy".

"It is terrifying to listen to and I can only imagine the terror she experienced," Justice Peter Applegarth said at the man's sentence hearing on Friday.

The couple had been together on and off for six years before the attack.

The court was told extraordinary details of how the young woman hugged their son on the ground as her ex lunged at her with two large knives.

"She was still holding her infant - your child - while this was happening," Justice Applegarth said.

The young woman sustained 11 wounds and the court heard she might have been killed if it were not for her father who came upstairs and grabbed the attacker in a bear hug.

While he was restrained, the woman managed to prise the knives out of her ex-partner's hands - cutting herself in the process - and throwing the blades out of the smashed window.

The man, of Clayfield, pleaded guilty to domestic violence offences of attempted murder, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and burglary by break-in at Worongary on October 10, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to earlier domestic violence offences of common assault, assault causing her bodily harm while armed and wilful damage on May 8, 2017, at Oxenford.

The Supreme Court heard that the man had gone to the Gold Coast home angered by a false sense of betrayal and custody issues.

"Your subjective belief was that you had been betrayed, however she simply had formed a new relationship - as was her right," Justice Applegarth said.

The woman told the court after the attack she feared leaving the house, she relived it in her mind, she distrusted men and how she was still visibly scarred on her face and body.

"My son often asks if we are safe and whether his Dad will still want to hurt us when he is released from jail, a question I am unable to answer truthfully,'' she said.

During his sentence hearing in December, defence counsel Craig Eberhardt presented evidence of the man's mental health problems and said he had been remorseful after the attack.

The court heard he and his mother had both been victims of domestic violence and he had been diagnosed with personality disorders as a consequence of his prejudicial upbringing.

Justice Applegarth sentenced the man to 10 years' jail.

He will be required to spend at least seven years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

