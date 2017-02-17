It's time to pay council rates

The Central Highlands Regional Council office in Emerald.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council's half-yearly rates notices will be hitting letterboxes as of Friday this week.

Ratepayers will be given 30 days to pay their rates, with final payment due on March 21.

Approximately 16,000 rates notices will be issued across the region.

The notice includes the second round of rates for the current financial year, covering from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2017, as well as water consumption charges from June 1, 2016 to November 30, 2016.

Council offers a 50% reduction for eligible pensioners. Application forms are available at council offices or online.

For information or payment options contact council by phoning 1300242686, emailing rates@chrc.qld.gov.au or visiting a customer service centre.