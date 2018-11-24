It’s World Fairy Bread Day

Is there anything better than homemade Aussie Fairy Bread with Sprinkles and Butter?

It's the party starter that spans generations - and let's be honest, there are few things more delicious than a slice of white bread, a spread of butter and an excessive amount of hundreds and thousands on top.

Hundreds and thousands, of course, being the numerical value of fun had when fairy bread is whipped out at a party.

There are also few things more iconic to our humble nation.

Today is World Fairy Bread day, a day we can all agree is one to hero the sweet treat that played an integral part in many childhood birthday parties, school events and dinners when your mum finally gave into your incessant begging.

As we celebrate World Fairy Bread day, we encourage you to look back at your fond childhood memories of devouring the sugary badness that is hundreds and thousands on buttered white bread.

Fairy bread is native to Australia - something we can all be very proud of. It supposedly came about when a Scottish-born novelist named Robert Louis Stevenson published a poem way back in 1885 detailing "fairy bread to eat."

Whether he actually developed fairy bread or not, we're glad it's part of our national cuisine and one of our fondest memories of growing up.

It's cheap, it's colourful and it tastes like sugary bliss - because well, it is. Is there a limit on how many 100's and 1000's one should put on their bread? No one knows. Just keep sprinkling and hope for a well balanced slice of goodness.

I tried earnestly to think of a time where fairy bread was associated with anything negative (other than tooth decay) and to no surprise, I fell short. The only memories of fairy bread that came to mind were fond and rainbow in colour.

It's the sweet, simple and wildly unhealthy food of our nation.

We strongly encourage you to reminisce on your past with a piece of the sugary good stuff today and be sure to chuck a picture up on Instagram because it's making a comeback - even if only for aesthetic purposes.