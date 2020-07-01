Menu
A Bowen man has been placed on probation after sending threatening messages to the mother of his children. Picture: Pixabay
Crime

‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

Elyse Wurm
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A BOWEN man threatened to kill the mother of his children over text message, saying "Ivan Milat got nothing, I told you the kids would be famous" among a tirade of more than 20 text messages.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted he breached his domestic violence order when he sent the threatening messages to his former partner in March.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Bowen Magistrates Court yesterday the man sent various messages with threats to kill, including saying, "you can hide and I will kill you, don't be a f---ing hero and screenshot my messages."

Sgt Myors said a few days later, the man admitted to police he had sent the messages.

"He was remorseful and understood his actions were not in compliance with the protection order," she said.

The man pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Representing himself, the man told the court he had been drinking when he sent the messages and he was upset because his former partner "upped and left" while he was at work.

"She was planning a holiday, I think, then COVID-19 set in and we got separated," he said.

The Bowen man said the couple had been together for 16 years and had undergone mediation in recent times.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead pressed the seriousness of the threats made and warned the man hefty consequences could be expected for the behaviour.

"When you make threats like that to someone the court could consider imprisonment or at the very least a very heavy fine," he said.

"There is no excuse for your behaviour but there are mitigating factors."

Given the man had not been before court for domestic violence in the past, Mr Muirhead imposed a 12-month period of probation.

"If you don't comply, you're in serious trouble," Mr Muirhead said.

The conviction was recorded.

Whitsunday Times

