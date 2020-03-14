Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peter Dutton's positive coronavirus test led to Ivanka Trump and William Barr avoiding public duties on Friday.
Peter Dutton's positive coronavirus test led to Ivanka Trump and William Barr avoiding public duties on Friday.
Health

Ivanka, Barr stay home after Dutton scare

by By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
14th Mar 2020 9:23 AM

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump avoided the White House and worked from home "out of an abundance of caution" after Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

US Attorney General William Barr also worked from home on Friday.

Mr Dutton was in Washington DC last week and met with US President Donald Trump's daughter and Mr Barr, raising fears they were exposed to the virus that has spread across the globe.

The White House and Justice Department downplayed the likelihood Ms Trump and Mr Barr contracted the virus.

"Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given."

Mr Barr's spokesman also said the Attorney General was not showing coronavirus symptoms.

"He is staying home today and has consulted with CDC," Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

"CDC is not recommending he be tested at this point."

Mr Trump, who declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday to free up more money and resources to battle the virus, may also have been exposed to the virus.

A Brazilian official tested positive just days after posing for a photo with the Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Trump also downplayed the likelihood of exposure on Friday and said he was not showing symptoms.

After being pressed by reporters the president conceded he will "most likely" get a test.

Mr Dutton woke up on Friday morning with a temperature and sore throat.

He admitted himself for a test which came back positive and he has remained in hospital in Queensland.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," Mr Dutton said in a statement.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus economy editors picks health ivanka trump peter dutton politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        premium_icon CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        News The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday

        Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        premium_icon Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        News The young friends have created a space to better the health of teens, adults and...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...

        Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        premium_icon Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        News The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads