An innocent woman is reeling after a senseless firebombing attack on her car has left her out of pocket and scared for her safety.
Crime

‘I’ve had nightmares’: Mum’s car firebombed

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
19th Jun 2020 12:26 PM
An innocent woman is reeling after a senseless "firebombing" attack on her car has left her out of pocket and scared for her safety.

Nikki Briant was visiting a friend at Purono Park last week when they saw someone run down the driveway on the home's security camera system.

The mother looked out the door to see flames shooting out the back window of her car about 8.30pm.

An arsonist is believed to have broken the window with a special tool and thrown an accelerant into the back seat of her car before setting it on fire.

Photos from the inside of Nikki Briant’s car show the extent of damage caused from the fire.
They left behind some clothing, but police have been unable to find the culprit.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said police were still investigating the incident.

Police data shows six arson offences were recorded in the Townsville District last month.

Since January, there has been 29 arson offences recorded, with Kirwan recording the most offences (9).

Ms Briant was heartbroken, saying her child's car seat was destroyed in the blaze.

Her car was also not insured.

"I've had nightmares that he was in the car ever since," she said.

Ms Briant believes she got caught up in a crime that had nothing to do with her.

If anyone has information, please call Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as 'I've had nightmares': Mum's car firebombed

