Jack-knifed truck blocking Bruce Hwy

2nd Oct 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM

BREAKING: A truck has jack-knifed on the Bruce Hwy causing massive delays for motorists.

The incident occurred at the Bruce Hwy Bridge, Caboolture, with all northbound lanes affected.

There are reports on social media that the truck and its trailer remain on the highway, with the left and centre lanes completely shutdown.

The incident has sparked 12km of heavy congestion from the Bribie Island Road on-ramp to Nerang.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident.

