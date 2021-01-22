Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The radio star broke down on air this morning after hearing a fake obituary about her longtime co-host, Kyle Sandilands.
The radio star broke down on air this morning after hearing a fake obituary about her longtime co-host, Kyle Sandilands.
Celebrity

Jackie O distraught over Kyle Sandilands death tribute

by Andrew Bucklow
22nd Jan 2021 10:10 AM

Jackie O burst into tears when a radio segment with the co-hosts of Studio 10 "didn't quite go to plan".

Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus joined Kyle and Jackie O in studio this morning. They brought up and incident from earlier in the week when Kyle failed to rock up for work and wasn't answering his phone.

KIIS FM management were so concerned they rushed a staff member to Kyle's house to check on him, only to discover he had simply slept in.

The drama prompted Kyle to wonder if any TV networks or news organisations had obituary packages ready to go in the event of his death.

This morning Harris and MacManus revealed how they would have covered it if Kyle had actually died earlier in the week.

Studio 10 stars Angela Bishop, Sarah Harris, Tristan MacManus and Narelda Jacobs.
Studio 10 stars Angela Bishop, Sarah Harris, Tristan MacManus and Narelda Jacobs.

Kicking things off, Harris said: "Devastating news coming out of the radio industry. King of the microphone, Kyle Sandilands, has taken his last breath".

A package voiced by Network Ten entertainment editor Angela Bishop then played, accompanied by sad music.

"He was a true legend of Australian radio," Bishop said in the package. "He was known for controversy but the broadcaster also had a warm heart, providing a home for more than 100 rescue animals."

As the fake obituary clip rolled on, Jackie O, who was listening to it for the first time, became more and more upset and burst into tears.

A fake obituary package for Kyle Sandilands made Jackie O cry.
A fake obituary package for Kyle Sandilands made Jackie O cry.

 

Jackie O in tears.
Jackie O in tears.

When the package finished, a concerned Harris asked the crying KIIS FM host, "are you OK?"

"I didn't like watching that," Jackie replied. "That was too real."

Harris and MacManus later aired the clip on Studio 10, with Harris saying afterwards: "So that was awkward. Didn't quite go to plan."

 

 

Originally published as Jackie distraught over Kyle death tribute

jackie o kyle sandilands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Premium Content 60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Business As modelling predicts up to 60,000 Qld tourism jobs to go when JobKeeper ends, PM Scott Morrison has urged operators to brace for the end of the scheme.

        Man crashes motorbike into fence

        Premium Content Man crashes motorbike into fence

        News He suffered facial injuries in the incident.

        Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Premium Content Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Books Central Highlands libraries have partnered with a with an organisation that ensures...

        Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Premium Content Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Community Works are expected to go ahead, a year after the playground was closed from storm...