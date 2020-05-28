Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
News

Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

community donate epilepsy queensland fundraiser roma queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Itinerant Indian food comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Itinerant Indian food comes to Emerald

        News Indian chef Raj, with his travelling Royal Kitchen On Wheels food van, is in Emerald until Friday evening.

        House for sale targeted in theft crime

        House for sale targeted in theft crime

        News A smart TV, box trailer, go kart, clothing are among items stolen from the Moranbah...

        Bluff, Emerald water to be turned off

        Bluff, Emerald water to be turned off

        News Council contractor Goodline will do maintenance works on hydrants over the next few...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar