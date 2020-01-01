Jack’s legacy ‘could save another kid’s life’

The slaying of teenager Jack Beasley has sparked a movement to ramp up security at a busy transport hub in a bid to make sure his death was not in vain.

PROTECTING other teenagers from the same fate as close family friend Jack Beasley has pushed a Gold Coast man to petition the Government to install a security check point at Helensvale tram station.

Helensvale Hornets Rugby League Club president Wayne Court wants the checkpoint to catch teens coming off the trains and on to the tram system, scanning them for things like weapons and drugs.

Mr Court had known Jack Beasley since he was five. The popular 17-year-old was killed in the heart of Surfers Paradise on December 13.

Flowers, hand written notes and other items left by the friends of murder victim Jack Beasley at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Police allege a group of teenagers travelled down by tram to Surfers Paradise and tried to rob Jack and his mates, who were on their way to visit a friend in a Glitter Strip apartment.

A 15-year-old Waterford boy allegedly stabbed Jack to death with a hunting-style knife, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

Five teens aged 15 to 18 have been charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Court doesn't want Jack's death to be in vain and hopes the petition will prevent another family and community from the devastation of losing a loved one.

Jack's older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"The light rail system has been a God send for the Gold Coast, but it's also opened up a lot of easy access down to Surfers Paradise for a certain element," Mr Court said.

"It's been great, but on a realistic front, you cop the shitbags that come with it."

"It's a massive problem."

He said there was fear among the parents about sending their teens out on their own.

Jack Beasley (right) with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

"For all the local Gold Coast kids it's a worry now. We've got our kids and now we're going 'oh you're going into Surfers', because we're worried about them.

"And without pointing the finger at anyone it seems to be some people coming down on the trains that are causing the issues too.

"People are fearful for their kids and Jack's death has opened it right up. It hits home. I've known the kid since he was five-years-old, they're friends of the family. It's close to home.

"You think 'shit, it could have been one of our kids, it could have been one of our kids with him'."

The funeral drew a massive crowd. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

He said a security checkpoint at Helensvale could have been prevented the tragedy.

"If they'd come down on the tram and gone back on the tram, if there had been a checkpoint there at Helensvale that they would have come across, they would have been picked up before they got down there.

"It's the younger ones. It's not the older ones doing it, it's the underage kids.

"They're not going to be driving down here.

Jack’s death has left family and friends devastated. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"Something like this would be a good legacy, to see a change for Jack, it's not going to help him, but at least it might save another kid and Jack won't be forgotten.

"There'll be some good come out of it. That's no comfort for his family, it's not anything great for them, but they'll be the first ones to say they don't want to see anyone else go through this either."

To sign the petition, click here.