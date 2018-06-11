The Goldbergs actor dead at 20

Jackson Odell was found dead in a sober living facility in California. He was 20. Picture: Getty

THE Goldbergs actor Jackson Odell has passed away at the age of 20.

Odell was found "unresponsive in a sober living home" according to TMZ where he lived in the San Fernando Valley

The US online publication reported: "We're told he was found unresponsive in a sober living home, and there were no signs of foul play."

According to The Sun, Odell's acting credits included a recurring role on US sitcom The Goldbergs as popular student Ari Caldwell.

Jackson Odell was a popular cast member of The Goldbergs. Picture: ABC

He'd also appeared in several episodes of Nickelodeon comedy iCarly, starring opposite Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove.

The 20-year-old had also featured in two episodes of hit US show Modern Family as Ted Durkas.

His cameo role saw him appear in 2010 and then for another episode in 2012.

Odell also landed a big screen outing in 2011 children's movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

He gave one of his final interviews on the red carpet in January 2018

Odell recently provided the soundtrack for romantic movie Forever My Girl.

One of his final interviews took place on the red carpet for the movie launch in January.

Speaking to reporters on the carpet, Odell opened up on the "amazing experience" of working on the movie.

Jackson Odell provided songs for the soundtrack to Forever My Girl. Picture: Instagram

The creative revealed: "Writing from a place of truth is a really big deal for me - whether it's about relationships, or whether it's about redemption or catharsis or whatever it is - it's not really about the subject, as it is about the progress and the experience, and the process that someone goes through without love. I draw inspiration from truth wherever that may lie."

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.