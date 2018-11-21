Why Jada ‘had to pull a knife’ on her ex

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her shocking experience with an "emotionally abusive" ex-boyfriend.

In the latest episode of her online series, Red Table Talk, the actress revealed she'd been in an unhealthy relationship which she said drove her to pull out a knife on a former boyfriend.

Smith tackled the topic of abusive relationships in an episode of Red Table Talk called "Domestic Abuse: When Loves Turns Violent."

"I've definitely been in relationships that have been emotionally abusive," Smith shared. She later spoke about learning from her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, that she had been abused by the star's father in the past. "I think emotional violence is really prevalent."

The Girls Trip star then turned to her mother and asked, "You remember that one incident I had with that one guy I was dating where I had to pull a knife out on him?"

Smith explained that after a date night with her then-boyfriend, they got into the car to drive home but the ride wasn't exactly a smooth one.

"He started getting really aggressive in the car. Thank goodness I knew where I was and I knew how to get out of the car and get to the house," she recalled. "I ran to the house. I had to take my clothes off, take off my heels. I always travel with a black Russell hoodie and black Russell sweats."

Smith continued, "I remember jumping in that sweatsuit, grabbing a big ol' knife from the kitchen and hiding in his son's room. I'll never forget."

The star said she nervously waited as she heard her boyfriend enter the house from the back door.

"I heard him. I came out of his son's bedroom and I was at the bottom of the hallway. I was like, 'Don't come near me,'" she said. "He said the quintessential line you hear in movies all the time, 'You think I would hurt you? I would never do that to you.'"

Smith ended the story by saying at the time, she knew she was "in trouble."

Though the mother of Willow and Jayden Smith didn't fully explain how that dangerous night ended, she explained that director Spike Lee had a heavy hand in how the relationship ended.

"Spike Lee saved me from that one," she said. "Spike had been calling me about Girl 6. I used Spike as an excuse to get on that plane and [her ex-boyfriend] said right then and there, 'I'll never see you again, will I?'"

Smith concluded, "I got on that plane and he never saw me again."

She’s now married to actor Will Smith. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission