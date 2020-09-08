Jail for punching policewoman five times

A South Australian man has been jailed after he punched a female police officer in the head at least five times and caused her colleague to black out during an unprovoked attack.

Jarrod Richard Roe, 36, was living in a boarding house at Murray Bridge, 75 kilometres east of Adelaide, when he punched a fellow resident in January.

The victim, who is in his late 60s and sustained a minor injury, called the police, and two officers arrived at the house about 7.30pm.

Sentencing Roe in the District Court on Tuesday, Judge Adam Kimber said a male officer came to the doorway of his room and asked for his name.

"You came towards him and punched him to the nose, causing both bleeding and a small fracture," Judge Kimber said of the incident, which was captured on police bodycam.

"He moved away and blacked out for a short period."

The judge said Roe then turned his attention to the officer's female colleague, who was a probationary constable at the time.

"You have agreed that you punched her at least five times to the head," he said.

"Your punches caused bruising to her face."

The officer was asking Roe to "get back" and "stop", but he continued to assault her until he was sprayed by her partner.

After that happened, the officer was able to deploy her Taser.

Other police officers arrived at the property and Roe stuck his finger in the eye of a constable who was trying to arrest him.

Judge Kimber said the assaults on the three officers were serious offences.

"Police officers form a vital role in our community," he said.

"They are called upon to deal with volatile situations, which can put them at risk of assault."

He said one of the police officers reported the incident made him less trusting and more cautious in his approach to work, while another reported stress and anxiety.

Roe pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, two counts of intentionally causing harm to a police officer, assaulting a police officer, and hindering police.

Judge Kimber said he was remorseful and wanted to seek help, but he had a history of violence and the community should be protected from his outbursts.

Taking into account a revoked bond for other offences, he handed Roe a sentence of three years, four months.

Roe must serve a non-parole period of 21 months, which was backdated to his arrest in January.

Originally published as Jail for punching policewoman five times