Jail ‘knew’ of prisoners’ escape plan

INTERNAL Townsville prison intelligence had known one of the three prisoners who remain on the run had plans to escape from the low-security farm days before the incident occurred, prison sources have alleged.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

The men have yet to be apprehended. Multiple prison sources, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, told the Townsville Bulletin that the prison had intelligence a few days prior suggesting Ryan had possibly been planning an escape and therefore needed to be watched closely.

Alex Leroy Ryan, escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre low security prison farm on Sunday January 5, 2020

Sources have also accused management of allowing prisoners who may not be suited to low-security incarceration to slip through the cracks as the prison continues to struggle with chronic overcrowding at the high-security facility.

Queensland Corrective Services has rejected the allegations, saying the prisoner in question was not identified as high-risk.

"Each prisoner is assessed on a case-by-case basis and located within a correctional centre based on their risk profile," a spokesman said.

"Prior to being placed in a low security facility such as a prison farm all prisoners are subject to a detailed risk assessment where a range of factors are taken into consideration such as sentence length, risk to the public and behaviour.

Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.

"QCS has excellent intelligence capacity in centres that enables a quick and informed response when risk factors change."

QCS also rejected allegations that overcrowding at the high-security facility had caused some prisoners unsuited for low-security to be moved there anyway. As of yesterday Townsville's high-security prison was at 115 per cent capacity, with 840 prisoners for its 729 built beds and 503 cells.

Opposition North Queensland spokesman and Burdekin MP Dale Last said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan had "serious questions to answer".

"Throughout 2019 we saw issue after issue at the Townsville Correctional Centre and it's obvious that the current minister is not up to the job of protecting the community," he said.

Looking into the Townsville Prison Farm.

"For over 18 months I have been calling for a full, transparent review of the Townsville Correctional Centre because we need to get to the bottom of these issues once and for all. What more needs to happen before minister Ryan and the Labor Government get serious?"

"There are obvious cultural issues, there are obvious security issues and there is no action from the current government."

Mr Last said Townsville's corrections officers would have "had a gutful" of their concerns not being addressed.

Mr Ryan defended the State Government's record on prisons, saying it had put $600 million into building a new prison near Gatton and a $241 million expansion of the prison in Rockhampton.