Jailed hoon is ‘one of the worst’

A Viagra carrying hoon has been jailed after causing serious injury to a passenger during one of the worst disqualified driving sprees a police prosecutor has seen.

Ammon Patrick Dubois, 21, was indefinitely banned from driving after pleading guilty to 27 offences including nine counts of driving without a license while disqualified by a court, evading police and driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court today heard Dubois offended over a seven month period starting in late 2019 when he was caught with a gram of meth and $2850 hidden in his underpants.

In early 2020 he was caught driving while disqualified by court order seven times in just nine days.

On one occasion police also found him using a laminated licence plate and possessing a Viagra tablet, the court heard.

On February 20 last year Dubois and a friend were found in an overturned car that had collided with a tree on the D'Aguilar Highway. The passenger, who appeared in court to support him, suffered compound fractures to the leg and a ruptured spleen while Dubois, who was driving, also had significant injuries.

Dubois, who was still disqualified by court order, was again caught with fake number plates and amphetamines at the time, the court heard.

Then just four months later he drove again while disqualified, this time to McDonalds.

Police observed Dubios, following him with lights and sirens, however he evaded the officers and went through a red light, the court heard.

The police prosecutor said Dubois had an appalling history.

"It's probably one of the worst amounts of driving without a license disqualified by a court order that I've ever seen," she said.

His lawyer Tyrone Thomas said Dubois developed issues with ice after a troubled upbringing but had been drug free for the past year.

Given Dubois young age he may not have been aware of the "gravity of the offending," he said

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Dubois' methamphetamine use had seen him commit "very serious offences" however he had made "very real effort" at rehabilitation.

Dubois was sentenced to a total of 15 months jail with parole eligibility set at July 1.

He was also disqualified absolutely from holding a driver's licence.

Originally published as Jailed Brisbane hoon 'one of the worst'