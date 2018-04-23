Jam-packed day of football

FOOTY FEAST: Central Queensland Capras take on Northern Pride at McIndoe Park this weekend.

FOOTY FEAST: Central Queensland Capras take on Northern Pride at McIndoe Park this weekend. QRL Media

THIS weekend will see a jam-packed day of rugby league in Emerald, with three massive games of representative regional football under the Intrust Super Cup banner.

Held on Saturday, April 21, McIndoe Park will host five full games, both men's and women's, and will see the Central Queensland Capras take on Northern Pride.

Board member for Capras Alan McIndoe said the team had the advantage of having many players from Central Highlands region who had played at a national level.

"This weekend there are several drawcard players,” McIndoe said.

"Dave Taylor is a Bluff boy who played in Blackwater and is an ex NRL player.

"Ben Hunt is also from Bluff and played in Blackwater. There's also Steven Bell.

"We've got many players that have played at an NRL level, that have started their junior league here.”

McIndoe said as a team close to his heart, he would be backing the Central Highland Capras, but it might be a close game.

"Both Capras and Northern Pride are coming off losses, however Capras' loss was a very tightly contested one,” he said. "I believe the Central Highland crowd will come out in numbers and really get behind the Capras.

" Their defence will be tight enough to frustrate the Northern Pride and come away with a win in the later part of the second half, are my thoughts. They are a solid team that's playing with confidence.”

"Let's get down and really support them, because Capras are developing a stronger pathway, especially for the under 20s - for our local boys to get a direct pathway to representative football,” McIndoe said.

McIndoe thanked sponsors Nu-Tank, Emerald Ford and the Irish Village.

Super Saturday:

10.30am-12pm: Junior Clinic (6-11 years)

12.30pm: Emerald Cowgirls verse Emerald Tigers Ladies

2pm: CQ Capras verse Northern Pride U18s

3.45pm: CQ Capras verse Northern Pride U20s

5.30pm: Emerald Cowboys verse Emerald Tigers

7.30pm: CQ Capras verse Northern Pride