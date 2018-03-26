Menu
Jamaica netball danger team at Games

Romelda Aiken of Jamaica up against Sonia Mkoloma of England. Jamaica have emerged as a real danger team for the Games.
by AMANDA LULHAM

IT'S official. Australia's biggest threat to a successful defence of netball's Commonwealth Games gold is not New Zealand. It's Jamaica - on paper at least.

The world No.2 side has just lost a major lead-up event to Jamaica, falling to the high-flying Caribbean side twice in the space of two days.

Going into the recent Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland, the Silver Ferns had suffered just two losses to Jamaica in 55 years.

With this loss record now doubled, New Zealand goes into the games with losses to Australia, England and Jamaica this year.

Australia and New Zealand in action at the last Worled Cup in Sydney in 2015.
The Diamonds, who are undefeated in 2018 but have yet to face their Caribbean rivals, meet Jamaica in their pool round with New Zealand drawn in the opposite pool.

"We don't know a lot about them which makes them dangerous," said Australian and Giants shooter Susan Pettitt.

Australian coach Lisa Alexander has been in New Zealand watching the last major international event before the Games start.

Alexander said prior to leaving she was keen to have a close look at Jamaica before her charges match up aghast the side at the Games.

No other team bar Australia and New Zealand has ever won Commonwealth netball gold.

Topics:  australian diamonds commonwealth games jamaica netball new zealand silver ferns

