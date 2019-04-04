Star shows off her ‘boob stretch marks’

THE Good Place star Jameela Jamil shared a photo with her followers showing off stretch marks on her breasts and proclaimed she would rename them "Babe Marks".

Jamil, 33, who is outspoken on social media about body positivity, shared the photo sans make-up encouraging others to wear sunscreen.

Jameela Jamil shared this photo on Instagram.

"Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing," she captioned the sunny photo. "I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness."

Jamil explained her face was "white" because she was wearing SPF 100 sunscreen. She called on her fans to tan responsibly and to embrace their skin colour.

"PS LOVE YOUR BROWN SKIN …" the former BBC Radio 1 host wrote. "This skin bleaching and whitening should be banned. It's inherently racist, classist and emotionally very damaging."

Recently, Jamil called out Khloe Kardashian for promoting weight loss products on Instagram. She called Kardashian "irresponsible" for promoting Flat Tummy Co's meal replacement shake to her 89-plus million Instagram followers.

"If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic rather than this laxative product and b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy," Jamil wrote.

Jameela Jamil attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission