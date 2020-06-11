Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
Crime

Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

by Daniel McGookin
11th Jun 2020 11:09 AM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver caught red-handed looting luxury watches and high-end booze from an unattended warehouse in southwest Sydney has pleaded guilty to his role in the elaborate sting.

Jamie Patrick Kinnane, of Richmond Hill, led police to the treasure trove of stolen goods, including more than $150,000 worth of watches, hidden inside his Harrington Park garage following his arrest on January 28 this year.

More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.

The 32-year-old worked for his father's business SNR Logistics, which had rented 300sqm of warehouse space from Next Logistics, located on Stennett Rd, Ingleburn.

There is no suggestion his father was involved in the theft and he has not been charged by police.

Kinnane, who had access to the alarm code of the Next Logistics warehouse, broke in during the Australia Day public holiday.

Kinnane's brother Nathan Kinnane, Adam Di Bitetto and Stefane Divine are also accused of also breaking into the property and remain before the courts.

Jamie Patrick Kinnane was captured on CCTV footage spending a number of hours inside the unattended property, stealing electronic goods, watches and alcohol.

Police facts also state a portion of CCTV footage was disabled at the time.

At 9.30pm the next day Kinnane returned for a second dip, loading up on electronic goods as police surrounded the property, ultimately leading to his arrest.

 

Nathan Kinnane and Adam Di Bitetto.
Nathan Kinnane and Adam Di Bitetto.

The father initially claimed he was at the warehouse on work duties, but soon led police to stolen goods.

More than $150,000 worth of Nixon watches were located, as well as Fitbit and Garmin watches, 80 Bose headphones, Oral B toothbrush kits and a Dyson hairdryer.

Footage on Kinnane's phone revealed he was in possession of stolen Nixon watches from as early as October 2018, and was in a number of conversations to sell the stolen goods.

The Richmond Hill man has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group, larceny, dealing with the property proceeds of crime worth more than $100,000 and enter building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will be sentenced on August 5 before Campbelltown Local Court.

courts jamie kinnane nsw crime robbery watches

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News The Queensland suburbs hardest hit by the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis have been revealed by exclusive new Treasury data. FIND OUT HOW YOUR AREA FARES

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        Have your say on Isaac’s planning scheme

        Have your say on Isaac’s planning scheme

        News Council document will be essential in shaping the region’s future.

        Bluff water supply to be turned off

        Bluff water supply to be turned off

        News The works will take place on Friday, June 12 and Monday, June 15.