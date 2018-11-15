Menu
Login
Parramatta's Jarryd Hayne is reportedly the subject of a police investigation following allegations of sexual assault against him.
Parramatta's Jarryd Hayne is reportedly the subject of a police investigation following allegations of sexual assault against him.
Rugby League

Jarryd Hayne reportedly accused of sexual assault

by Fox Sports
15th Nov 2018 5:38 PM

OFF-CONTRACT NRL star Jarryd Hayne is reportedly being investigated by the NSW Sex Crimes Squad after an alleged sexual assault on NRL grand final night this year.

Channel 9 reports Hayne is the subject of a police investigation after a woman made allegations of sexual assault against him after the pair met up in the Hunter Region on September 30.

According to the report, the woman, who had been in contact with Hayne via social media, claimed she suffered injuries during the sexual encounter with the former Test player and had photographic evidence.

A statement from NSW Police issued to Channel 9 read: "Police are investigating following reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in late September. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad. No further information is available at this time."

No charges have been laid and there is no suggestion that Hayne is guilty of any offence.

More Stories

child abuse and sex crimes squad jarryd hayne nrl nsw sex crimes squad parramatta eels
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Emerald

    Emerald

    News Hundreds gather to mark Remembrance Day.

    Quintin set to smash world burpee record

    Quintin set to smash world burpee record

    News A Blackwater man is training to take on a Guinness World Record.

    Sending gifts to the women

    Sending gifts to the women

    News Campaign to support women in need this Christmas.

    Snap images of healthy living

    Snap images of healthy living

    News The Better Healthcare Foundation is looking for a photo of health.

    Local Partners