Jarryd Hayne’s Christmas Day proposal

The 32-year-old former Parramatta Eels star revealed he had proposed to his partner Amellia Bonnici in a post to Instagram on Christmas Day.

Sharing a selfie of the pair, with Bonnici flashing her glittering ring for the camera, Hayne quoted a Bible verse on marriage and said after a "rollercoaster", the couple were "excited" to begin planning their married life together.

It's been a rollercoaster. But im thankful for God and what the Holy Spirit has done through us," Hayne wrote. "Its only by the grace of God we are here and were excited moving forward as Husband n Wife (sic)."

The couple share a four year-old daughter, Beliviah Ivy Hayne.

It comes as Hayne is set for a retrial of the rape allegations on March 8 next year, after a jury of eight men and four woman failed to reach a verdict in the fortnight-long trial earlier this month.

Hayne was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm on a 26-year-old woman at her home on Grand Final night on September 30, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to rape charges in relation to the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

