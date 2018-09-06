Jasmine braves the shave

HAIR TODAY: Katrina Ferguson with her daughter Jasmine who had her hair shaved off as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

HAIR TODAY: Katrina Ferguson with her daughter Jasmine who had her hair shaved off as part of the World's Greatest Shave. Aden Stokes

JUST over one year ago, 11-year-old Jasmine Ferguson made a very brave decision.

She decided she was going to shave her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The Year 5 student at Springsure State School said she was nervous and excited when she received a number five cut on August 23.

"At first break we braided people's hair so we could get a little bit more money and then at second break we did the shave,” Jasmine said.

"It feels strange. I keep forgetting I don't have hair any more.

"People keep rubbing my head like I'm a cat. They keep patting me.”

Jasmine's mum Katrina Ferguson said her daughter was very brave.

"She was a little bit nervous, she had someone hold her hand but other than that she was fine,” she said.

"She doesn't have to brush her hair any more, so she's happy.”

Jasmine raised $2916.33 for the Leukaemia Foundation, five times more than her original goal of $560.

Jasmine opted to shave her head last month, as opposed to usual March date for the World's Greatest Shave, because she wanted to grow her hair for a full 12 months before getting it cut.

She also coloured her hair red the week before the shave because she was keen to experience having red hair like her mother before it was gone.

Mrs Ferguson said the driver behind Jasmine's decision to participate in the World's Greatest Shave this year was in memory of her godfather Jason Hall, who died when she was four years old.

"Jason was one of her Dad's closest friends and he died of melanoma when she was four, he died two days before his 30th birthday,” she said.

"Jasmine didn't get to have a lot of time with him, so for her it was something she wanted to do in his name.

"For her, it was important for him to see her doing the same things he would do.”

Mrs Ferguson said she was proud of Jasmine and everyone has been very supportive.

"My friends say 'you're really brave for doing it, I wouldn't have been able to do it myself',” Jasmine said.

"It feels really good inside to get those compliments about what I have done.

"It's just hair, it'll grow back.”